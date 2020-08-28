Mini Small Mobil Cell Phone L8star BM70 Bluetooth Handset 0.66 inch Sudroid Unlocked Bluetooth Earphone Dialer Support SIM Card(Black)



Price: $20.99 - $18.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 19:52:19 UTC – Details)

Product Description

L8star mini phone is the world smallest phone, it is use 2G network,it is not only a mini cell phone,

but also a bluetooth earphone, it can making phone calls,receiving SMS messages,while wearing it on your ear,

you could also hear a much clearer voice.

The best personal assistant for your mobile phone and tablet. When you connect it to the mobiles, you can use the Bluetooth handset to call and receive directly.

Note:

There is a switch in the right side of the phone, please slide to unlocked logo if you can’t power it on, or it won’t be powered on(We have slide it before we ship it). Fully charge the phone before first use.

Specification



Frequency: GSM 900/1800/850/1900

Memory :32+32M

Dimension:74.4*23.3*11.2mm

Connectivity:Micro 5pin

Display:0.66inch

IMPORTANT 1. Fully charge the phone before first use. 2. Unlocked GSM works with T-Mobile or Metro PCS , Will not work with Sprint and Verizon or Boost. 3. Bluetooth paring passcode is 0000. 4.Restore factory settings:enter the password to restore the factory settings,the default password is 1234.

Long time for standby

Suitable for kids

Super Very Clear Voice

Fashionable design Alarm Clock

【Unlocked Mini Phone】It have a speaker and mic, so it can be used as a independent main phone when insert a Nano SIM card. Very practical to use when traveling or using as a spare cell phone in the car.

【Music Player & Bluetooth Headset】Small and Funny Electronic Gadget as Bluetooth Music Player. Very Clear Voice, and High Bluetooth Connectivity to Your Smartphones and Tablets for MP3 Music Player; It can be hung to be used as a Bluetooth headset

【Health Care】Only 1/7 lower radiation rate than other regular smartphones, it is the best phone to protect the pregnant women and baby to keeping far away from signal radiation.

【Note】There is a switch in the right side of the phone, please slide it to unlock if you can’t power it on. And please refer to the photo about how to set the nano card.