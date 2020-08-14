Mini GPS Tracker Real Time Anti-Thief GPS Locator Portable Anti Loss GPS Tracking Device Standby 200h for Purse Wallet Kids Elders with Phone Free App



Warm Tips:

Not include SIM: This GPS tracker requires a SIM card from the local country. The SIM card must support 2G cellular, and requires a monthly subscription plan for data traffic that no less than 30M.

We recommend to use T-mobile & SpeedTalk SIM card if you use it in the USA, the monthly fee is only $5. NOT SUPPORT AT&T, VERIZON, SPRINT.

Any problems please feel free to contact customer service via Amazon.

Features:

GPS /AGPS/LBS positioning mode, link to Google maps

Free APP for android and ios device, free tracking platform, multi language menu

Functions: over-speed alert, shock alert, movement alert, 2 sleep modes to save power, low battery alarm

Historical route view: the GPS device within 6 months you can the pace of the web monitor your center set check and efficacy

Electronic Geo-Fence: If you set a geo fence to limit its movement within a district, the device sends a message to the app if it violates the district

Specifications:

Size: 1.85″ x 0.94″ x 0.7″

Weight: 0.88oz/25g

Network: GSM/GPRS (2G)

GPS accuracy: 16ft-32ft/5-10m

GPS sensitivity: -159dBm

LBS accuracy: 328-3280ft

Working Time: 2-5 days

Standby time: about 200h

Input: 5V-1A & Output: 110-220V

Standby mode power: 2.6mAh/h

Battery: built-in 3.7V 600mAh Li-ion Battery

Continuous positioning mode power (Uploads a positioning data every minute): 46.1mAh/h

Packaging parameters:

1 x GPS Tracker

1 x USB Cable

1 x Magnet

1 x User Manual

