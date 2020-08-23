Mini Fridge Electric Cooler & Warmer – AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric System (10L)



Indoors or out, on the road or in the office, our cool retro style mini fridge & warmer is an essential lifestyle accessory.

This is a quality 10 Litre mini fridge, that is efficient, ecological (Environment-friendly peltier cooling), and durable unlike may cheaper versions on the market.

The Mini Fridge / Warmer from Think Gizmos has two working modes which can be changed at the switch of a button.

In cool mode the Fridge can cool up to 20°C below the ambient temperature to a minimum of 3 °C and in Warm mode keep food or drinks warm up to 65°C.

It’s slightly larger than most ‘mini’ fridges on the market, thus allowing you to store that little bit extra. The Mini Fridge/Warmer from Think Gizmos is perfect for use in caravans or offices.

The 10L Model’s internal dimensions are:

Width: 18cm (7.1 Inches)

Depth: 17cm (6.7 Inches)

Height: 27.5cm (10.8 Inches)

The awesome looks and high performance make this the perfect portable mini fridge / warmer. It’s even got super useful carrying handles for easy portability.

The 10L Model’s external dimensions are:

Width: 24.5cm (9.6 Inches)

Depth: 28.9cm (11.4 Inches)

Height: 34.2cm (13.5 Inches)

The cooling and warming mechanism of the fridge is controlled by the integrated dual function semiconductor, without the need for a noisy and heavy compressor.

This means its lightweight, has a long life and uses less power. It includes a gasket in its lid for air tight seal. Easy-clean, stain & odour resistant full CFC free polyurethane-foam liner.

Provided with the Think Gizmos Fridge/Warmer are multiple power cables meaning it can be used where ever it is needed.

Included are a mains power lead and an extra 12-volt car adapter make it truly versatile, as it can be used anywhere (AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric System).

