Mini Fridge 20Liter Portable AC/DC Powered Cooler and Warmer, Compact Refrigerator with Digital Thermostat and Control Temperature for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, Car &ect

20L Portable Mini Fridge, Cooler and Warmer with AC/DC Power Plug, Digital Thermostat and Control Temperature. Perfect to keep drinks, food, Skincare & Cosmetics. Suitable in Cars, Bedrooms, Road Trips, Homes, Offices & Dorms.



Specifications:

Material: ABS

Capacity: 20L

Power: 60W

Screen Type: With Digital Thermostat Display

Plug Type: US

Voltage: DC: 12V, AC: 110V/60Hz

Heating Temperature: Up to About 65 Celsius

Cooling Temperature: Lower Than Ambient Temperature Around 20-25 Celsius

Internal Size(Top Layer): 21.2x20x8.5cm/8.3×7.9×3.3inch

Internal Size(Mid Layer): 21.2x20x8cm/8.3×7.9×3.1inch

Internal Size(Bottom Layer): 21.2x20x16.4cm/8.3×7.9×6.5inch

Internal Size(Storage Basket): 17.5x3x4.7cm/6.9×1.2×1.9inch

Total Internal Size: 21.2x20x33.6cm/8.3×7.9×13.2inch

External Size: 27x33x40.5cm/10.6×13.0x15.9inch



Features:

Quiet motor and fan circulate air for even cooling/heating.

Low noise motor works quietly and has a hot / cold switch.

It is perfect for chilling food and drinks with its capability of chilling 25 celsius under its ambient temperature.

It can also be used to keep food warm with its warm function, capable of warming up to 65 Celsius.

Ideal for home, office, car and outdoors.



Package Content:

1 x Mini Refrigerator

1 x US Power Adapter

1 x Car Cable

【Cooler + Warmer Dual Mode】This multifunctional mini fridge features cooling and heating functions. Not only can be used for refrigerating beverages, fruits, food, medicines, skincare and other essentials, but also can be used for store hot drinks, warm milk, breast milk, lunch and so on.

【Compact Design & 20L Large Capacity】This compact refrigerator has 20L large capacity for multi-use, low noise and quiet. The size is 10.6*13*15.9 inch, and it fits easily into car trunks & seats for road trip. 2 removable shelves can avoid the items crowding and crushing from each other.

【Precise Temperature Control】With LCD digital display and the easy-to-operate temperature button, you can precisely adjust temperature according to what you need. It can make the temperature lower than the ambient temperature 20-25℃ or rise to the highest temperature about 65℃.

【AC/DC Adapters】This mini fridge is equipped with an AC(110V/60Hz) power adapter for standard wall outlets and a DC(12V) adapter for cigarette lighters in vehicles. Easily switch modes according to your needs. Not only suitable for home, office, dorm room, hotels, but perfect for outdoor such as RVs, self-driving tour, picnic, road trip and so on.

【Get it with confidence】This eco-friendly product uses advanced semiconductors that are free of CFC’s and refrigerants and environmentally friendly. Please feel free to contact our customer service center if you have any problems and we offer 24 hours friendly customer service.