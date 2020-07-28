Mini Fridge 15 Liter/18 Cans Mini Refrigerator Portable AC/DC Electric Cooler and Warmer for Car and Home, Thermoelectric Compact Personal Fridge for Skincare & Cosmetics, Includes Removable Shelves



Portable mini fridge really keeps food and drink cold and chills drinks within hours if put in room temperature.

Cool down in outdoor, Portable personal fridge

Handy to put in boot of car to use for fridge products when grocery shopping especially if you are out all day with it in the boot!

If do lots of outdoor activities, just plug into your car socket. A handle in the top for moving around, convenient use for camping/day trips. (take it along, wherever you go)

Compact fridge, equipped with shelf

It has a door shelf that will hold three water bottles. Also has an adjustable shelf in interior. 15 liter capacity chills up to eighteen 12oz cans.

Cooling and Warming thermoelectric system

Cools down to 41-50℉ below ambient temperature and warms up to 141-150℉ in an ambient temperature of 75°F.

Here are some tips to keep good performance:

1.To obtain optimized cooling effect, we suggest put in per-chilled foods and drinks. It will take 2 or 3 hours for cooling unfrozen foods and drinks.

2. The cooler&warmer is not designed to heat cold food but to preserve hot foods at a warm temperature. If necessary, it can heat the food with more than 2 or 3 hours.

Product specifications:

Capacity: 15L

Electric cooler/warmer: 41-50℉ / 141-150℉

Input voltage(AC): 110V

Power(AC):Cool 58W,Warm 52W

Input Voltage(DC): 12V

Power(DC):Cool 48W,Warm 40W

LED Indicator Light Green / Red

When traveling, having cool drinks at the ready is priceless. Whether you are going on a road trip or to the beach, this Electric Cooler & Warmer by AICOK keeps your food & beverages cool & fresh without ice packs.

Compact & Portable Mini Fridge: 15 Liter/18 Cans car fridge has plenty of space to pack everyone’s favorite foods. The interior dimension is 10.2*8.6*12.9in, which is enough for store fifteen*20oz bottles. This mini fridge isn’t limited to being tucked into a corner of the office and it doesn’t require floor space, use it anywhere to store food, drinks, beer, snacks, breast milk, skincare and medications.

Cooler and Warmer Mini Refrigerator: Cold temperature range is 41-50℉, warm range is 141-150℉. Not only for refrigerated drinks, fruits, foods, medicines, skincare and other necessities, but also for storing hot drinks, warm milk, breast milk, lunch, etc. With the flip of a switch, set the compact fridge to either cool or warm to store your food and drinks the way you would like.

Dual 12V DC & 110V AC Power Mode: The mini fridge matching 12V DC/110V AC transformed attached, easily switch modes according to your needs, suitable for a variety of scenarios, not only for home, kitchen, office, dormitory, but for outdoor traveling by car, busy taxi, enjoy picnic and so on.

Energy-Saving & Removable Shelves Car Fridge: This compact refrigerator uses an thermoelectric cooling system without a compressor or cryogen. It has advantages of long service life, save energy and money. And the removable shelf makes small items like yogurt, fruit, milk, or juice easy to separate.

Get it with Confidence: It has a well-designed locking handle to keep the door tightly sealed and maintain an appropriate internal temperature, which is very convenient to take food out. The electric cooler has a 2-year customer service provide by Kealive, so you can purchase worry-free.