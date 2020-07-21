Mini Dorm Compact Refrigerator, Safeplus 3.2 Cu.Ft Compact Refrigerator, Under Counter Refrigerator with Small Freezer, Removable Glass Shelves – Drinks Food Beer Storage for Office, Dorm or Apartment



Price: $249.99 - $189.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 08:11:59 UTC – Details)



Please note【This product is not for sale in California】Not Available For Sale Or Use in California.

Safeplus 3.2 Cu.Ft small refrigerator home small mini refrigerator, this appearance and practical refrigerator will bring you a wonderful life experience.

The minimalist design adapts to a variety of home styles.

Low noise operation, rest and work are not disturbed. Precise temperature control, skin care products are more fresh.

Specifications:

Color: Black

Power: 115 V / 60 Hz, 0.8 A

Size: 18″ x 17″ x 31″ (L x W x H)

Weight: 44.3 lbs

Capacity: 3.2 cu.ft.

Adjustable temperature: 32°F – 50°F

Package includes:

1 x Refrigerator

1 x Ice cube tray

2 x Adjustable shelves

1 x User manual

【This product is not for sale in California】Dimension: 18″ x 17″ x 31″ (L x W x H). Our refrigerator will ship from US, you will no need to wait long time to get it.

SPACE SAVING: Safeplus single door electric mini fridge with 18(W)*17(D)*31(H) in and 3.2 Cu.Ft capacity. It is perfectly sized to keep your favorite beverage cool while taking up minimal space in your college dorm, RV, apartment, garage or office.

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE RANGES: Rotate the thermostat knob to approximate the temperature range: 32°F – 50°F. With an easy-to-use thermostat, compressor cooling helps maintain optimum temperatures to keep items fresh.

LOW NOISE: Operating sound of no more than 40 dB, enjoy a low noise life, maintain a quiet working environment, and be free from the noise of refrigerator operation.

REMOVABLE GLASS SHELVES: come with two removable glass shelves, different height can be chosen to select your favorite combination. Flexible to store your food or drinks and easy pull them out to clean.