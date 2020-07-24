Mini Cell Phone Pen Style Bluetooth Dialer 0.96″ Tiny Screen Mobile Phone Support GSM Dual SIM Max 32G TF Card with Camera Flashlight Voice Recorder (Silver)



Price: $35.95

(as of Jul 24,2020 20:14:39 UTC – Details)





1) Mini cell phone multifunction Bluetooth dialer pen with 0.96″ tiny screen supports GSM dual SIM card and max 32G expansion.

Mini mobile phone and ballpoint pen are combined into one, in addition to daily writing, can also be used as camera, FM radio and flashlight, it is a good partner for life and work.

2)Mobile Phone that can be written.

This is a cool two-in-one design of pen and mobile phone which can make you outstanding in any occasion (refills can be replaced, black or blue randomly)

3) Ultra-low Radiation

It has lower radiation rate than other regular smartphones, it is a ideal choice to protect the baby to keeping far away from signal radiation.

4)Keep you in touch with the teenager who go to school

You can insert the nano SIM card and use it as an independent phone or back up phone, give it to your teenagers when they go to school. Keeping your communication is important.

6) Alarm Time Setting

Set your schedule reminder is very easy, it allows you to set up 5 alarm clocks independently, bring it as your alarm clock, never miss any great appointment.

7)Rear Camera

With 0.3MP Camera, display Resolution 80*160P

There is not enough memory and you need to install a memory card.

8) Multi-language

Switchable English, Russian, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese ect.

9) The Bluetooth Mode

1.Long press “0” to enter Bluetooth mode.

2.Activate the Bluetooth function of your phone, search and select ” SERVO K07 ” to connect.

3.Input password “0000”.

4.Sync contacts to SERVO K07 phone.

Specification: Screen:0.96inch Battery:300mAh(already put into the phone) Max distance:10m Talk time:5hrs TF Card:Max 32G Phonebook:500 Size:4.6X0.8inch Net Weight:33g SIM Card:2 Nano SIM card

11)Package Includes:

1x Cell Phone

1x Battery

1x Cable

4x Refill

1x Manual

Pen Mini Bluetooth Phone – It’s not just a ballpoint pen that can be used for writing, it’s also a mini phone. As a Bluetooth dialer, when you use it paired with your smart phone through Bluetooth, then you can sync contacts and receive phone calling. It can also get music from bluetooth device, enjoy music by wireless control.

Back up Phone – When you insert your nano SIM card, it can be used as an independent phone or your back up phone, you can give it to your teenagers when they go to school, or bring this mini phone to anywhere and portable for travelling and driving. It has lower radiation rate than other regular smartphones and is a ideal choice to stay away from signal radiation.

Multi-functional – This mini phone can be used as a camera to record your life and work. When you spend the night outdoors, it can be used as a flashlight to bring you long-lasting lighting. Its FM radio function gives you clear broadcast enjoyment. It is also a useful device for your lectures, conferences, interviews, presentations and classes.

Easy Control – Long press “0” to enter Bluetooth mode, after pairing your device, you can answer phone calls and enjoy music, 300mAh battery capacity provides up to 5hrs of talk time. Long press “UP Button” turn on the flashlight, and charge the phone with Micro USB when the battery is low