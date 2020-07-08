Every household can apply for a £5,000 voucher under a £3billion drive for ‘greener’ homes, hospitals and schools to support 140,000 jobs announced today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted that he wanted to view a ‘green recovery with concern for the surroundings at its heart’ as he confirmed the plans in the Commons.

In his mini-Budget, Mr Sunak confirmed a £2billion Green Homes Grant from September means homeowners and landlords could possibly get grants around £5,000 for insulation and other energy efficiency measures.

Some of the lowest income households are certain to get the full costs of energy efficiency refits paid around £10,000.

The funding also contains £1billion to boost the energy efficiency and low carbon heating for schools, hospitals, prisons, military bases and other public buildings and £50 million to pilot approaches to cut carbon from social housing.

Mr Sunak said the measures would make 650,000 homes more energy efficient, save yourself households around £300 on the annual bills, cut carbon emissions by 500,000 tonnes and support 140,000 jobs.

Campaigners welcomed the moves to purchase energy efficiency, widely viewed as one of the best approaches to boost jobs across the UK while cutting emissions.

But they warned that levels of funding were well below the thing that was needed to address the climate and nature crises, and that the ‘jury remains very much out’ on how green the Government’s recovery will undoubtedly be.

Rosie Rogers, from Greenpeace UK, whose activists changed the street signs at Parliament Square so they read ‘Green Recovery’ in every direction, said: ‘All roads must now result in a green recovery – there is no alternative option.’

She urged: ‘An initial £15 billion cash injection in green ‘shovel ready’ projects would create thousands of new jobs, nearly immediately, right across the country, while making transport greener, domiciles warmer, energy bills lower and restoring nature.’

Chris Venables, head of politics at Green Alliance, said: ‘Today’s speech could mark a very positive first faltering step on the green recovery, but only when this ambition is continued throughout the remaining year, and particularly in the autumn budget.

‘We urgently need to view a clear funding strategy for supporting public transport in its time of crisis, a long-term strategy to ensure all buildings are warm and cost effective to run, reversing the catastrophic declines in nature, and investing in the technology into the future.

‘The jury remains very much on how green the UK Government’s recovery will undoubtedly be, and we’ll be watching over the coming weeks and months.’

There have now been widespread calls for a green recovery, including calls for the Government to provide on its £9.2billion manifesto pledge for energy efficiency and investment in schemes to greatly help nature recover, and ensure business bailouts have ‘green strings’ attached.