Mini break for Quadrilateral | Racing News

Roger Charlton is no rush to decide on the following plan of attack for Quadrilateral after having a sinus problem was found following her latest appearance at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Frankel was considered a major Classic contender after rounding off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with a top-level triumph in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October.

She had to produce do with minor honours when favourite for the 1000 Guineas in early June, but was definately not disgraced in finishing third behind last Saturday’s brilliant Oaks winner Love.

Quadrilateral again performed well in defeat to finish third in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, even though Charlton is currently wondering whether a minor problem hindered her on the afternoon.

He said: “She had a tiny sinus issue in her nose, that has been not ideal. We have that fixed and whether that affected her at Royal Ascot, nobody knows.

“There are no firm plans for her at the moment. When she does run next, I’m not sure if we will stay at a mile or change her trip.”