Mini-bond marketing banned after savers lose hundreds of millions in series of scandals

The City watchdog has permanently banned marketing of mini-bonds after thousands of savers lost hundreds of millions of pounds in a string of scandals.

Marketing of the speculative investments, which allow unregulated businesses to raise money directly from ordinary investors was temporarily banned in January, very nearly a year after after mini-bond firm London Capital & Finance collapsed with £237m of savers’ money.

That ban will now become permanent, the Financial Conduct Authority announced on Thursday, but campaigners warned holes in the law and weak enforcement by regulators meant consumers were still at high-risk of being targeted by fraudsters.





Mark Taber said that scammers had simply changed their marketing methods to circumvent the ban, a fact acknowledged in March by then-FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey.

The FCA has consistently said that it’s not in charge of regulating mini-bond companies, although they sell investments to consumers.

“I do not understand how the FCA can say that it is not its job to stop this. It’s like the police saying, ‘it’s not our job to patrol an area that’s known to be rife with crime’.”

He described laws to protect folks from investment scams, and the FCA’s enforcement of them, as “a joke”.

There is no legal definition of what a mini-bond is in the UK. Most companies which have offered them, including London Capital & Finance, borrow funds from ordinary savers, promising them a hard and fast return well above the rate on most standard saving services and products.

The mini-bond firm is then largely absolve to do what it wants with the cash. Many have lent investors’ cash to hird party companies (which sometimes has got the same directors), bought other risky investments such as race horses or wine, or funded property construction.

A number of businesses that raised money in this way have collapsed with millions of pounds of savers’ money unaccounted for.

The FCA claims that mini-bonds are not within its remit, while criminal investigations for fraud are rare and prosecutions even rarer.

As an outcome, investors generally speaking have no protection if things go wrong, and fraudsters can operate with little fear that they will be punished.

“The law needs to change. There’s no doubt about that,” said Mr Taber. “But why has the FCA not been calling for it to change? And it doesn’t even use the powers it’s already got.”

He advocates bringing in an offence similar to wire fraud in the US, among other measures.

While the FCA does not authorise and regulate mini-bond businesses it is in charge of ensuring that marketing of financial loans to consumers is around standard.

Mr Taber has provided the FCA with details of 300 adverts added to Google for scam investments. Only a fraction of these have now been taken down, usually weeks or months after the FCA was notified, in which time scammers have gathered contact details for potential victims who they can then call and sell to.