Miners on Decentralised Storage Network Compete For 4 Million Token Prize

Filecoin, a blockchain-based decentralized storage task, is formally releasing its testnet- Space Race to check out the network prior to the mainnet launch.

As assured, Filecoin will begin its testnet releasing competitors. It motivates worldwide miners for the next 3 weeks to be contending for approximately 4 million Filecoin in rewards to onboard as much storage area to the network as possible, states the report. The contest starts on August 24 at 10 pm UTC.

The leading 100 miners worldwide, and the leading 50 miners from each continent, will utilize the made Filecoin rewards to jump-start their mainnet mining efforts based on just how much storage they and the network attain throughout the competitors. People can likewise track their development on the testnet primary site.

In addition to the onboarding storage capability competitors, the 20 biggest block benefit winners will divide a prize of an extra 100,000 FIL proportionally based on just how much block benefit they win. More than 240 miners from 6 continents are preparing to take part in the competitors in the previous month, states Filecoin.

Molly Mackinlay, IPFS Project Lead, stated, “Filecoin would be nothing without its robust and passionate community.”

Filecoin’s task raised $257 million throughout its 2017 preliminary coin offering and it’s been establishing since.