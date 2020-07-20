Mineola, Texas, removes a fence separating historically segregated cemeteries

A metal barrier was the separation between burial areas at Cedars Memorial Gardens in Mineola, Texas, a town about 80 miles east of Dallas. Black people were buried on one side while Whites were buried on still another. Each side is owned by a separate cemetery association, perhaps not by the town.

Over the past 20 years the problem of the fence had come up on / off, Mercy Rushing, Mineola city manager, told CNN. There was an endeavor in the past by citizens, with the aid of the city, to ask the cemetery associations to consider removing this fence, but it did not happen until recently — on July 15.

It took a public works street department crew of five to remove all 1,280 feet of fencing, Rushing said. They finished Friday.

In 2006, Demethruis Boyd moved to town and became the pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. After attending a funeral, that he realized the cemetery was segregated and, as that he told CNN, he couldn’t believe that something such as that still existed. “I was really shell-shocked that in that season of time, the days we were living in, that something like that was still up and had the perception that it gave off,” Boyd said. “I got the explanation that in times past it was known as the White cemetery and the Black cemetery, and the fence was a divider between the two properties that were there,” Boyd told CNN affiliate KLTV . “That kind of spearheaded my heart to kind of see what we could do about the presentation that it represented and possibly get a resolve that might be conducive with both parties.” After asking questions 14 years ago, Boyd said some changes were made, like the separation of burials centered on skin color and a name change from Mineola City Cemetery to Cedars Memorial Gardens. But the fence remained. Boyd said an easement was created during the time, granting access between the plots and creating an opportunity “for all cultures to be buried on both sides.” United in life and death On July 13, Rushing said she received an email from a former Mineola High School student who was attending a funeral for a classmate and said she didn’t realize the cemetery had been segregated while she was a Mineola resident. “She began to ask me if there is something that the city can do to remove the fence and make it where both work together and be united,” Rushing said. Rushing said that with the help of Boyd, she then got touching both cemetery property owners and brought them together to begin a dialogue about the fence. Ultimately, each of them decided to take it off. “The fence that once separated us brought us back together by uniting and removing it once and for all,” Rushing said. Part of the fencing was saved “for future generations,” in accordance with Rushing, and will also be housed at the Mineola Historical Museum and the Texas African American Museum in nearby Tyler. Boyd said he was excited to see the fence come down, and that he believes there was an elevated pressure to get rid of it due to the spotlight following a death of George Floyd , an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis in police custody. “With all the national things that are transpiring, I think it was opening the hearts and minds of more people to get involved and to recognize the symbolism that it (the fence) represents to a greater degree,” Boyd said. “Its removal was a historical event.”

