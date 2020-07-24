Minecraft with Super Mario Mash-up – Nintendo Switch



Minecraft is bigger, better and more beautiful than ever in Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition from Mojang for the Nintendo Switch!

Current owners of Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition will be able to upgrade to the new version of Minecraft by downloading it from Nintendo eShop for free!

This new version will let you play together across different devices, access a multitude of content through the Minecraft Store and get all future game updates, starting with Update Aquatic.

Build anything you can imagine in Creative mode, or go on grand expeditions in Survival across mysterious lands and into the depths of your own infinite worlds. Discover tons of community creations and share the adventure with friends across different platforms!

Will you hide from monsters or craft tools, armor and weapons to fight back? No need to go alone! Share the adventure with friends in split-screen multiplayer and online!

Includes Super Mario Mash-up and more!

Online multiplayer will be free until the Nintendo Switch Online service launches in 2018.

Online multiplayer requires a subscription to online service (sold separately) and a network connection.