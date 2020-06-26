Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘very special’ birthday with rare photo of daughter Katherine

“A very special birthday morning breakfast,” Kaling captioned a photo — obtained from behind — of herself walking hand-in-hand with her daughter since the pair ready themselves for a barefoot backyard celebration.

The actress’ dark blue dress with green accents flowed whilst the toddler sported a pink and red dress complete with a pink bow.

Since welcoming her daughter in December 2017, Kaling has kept the privacy of Katherine close to the vest, only sharing a handful of images of her lately. She explained the decision in a 2019 interview with Glamour magazine.

“It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about,” she said. “That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”

Added Kaling: “She just has me. I understand at some point I am going to have to do less, because it isn’t like there exists a dad in the home picking up some of the slack.”

“I think that’s another reason I work so hard; because I know that after she gets a little bit older, I want to have the ability to take off additional time to spend with her.”

The “Mindy Project” star has always been elusive about revealing the paternity of Katherine and presented a candid reason behind her secrecy.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she said in a 2019 interview with The New York Times Magazine.