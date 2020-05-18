Mind Games – The Zone: How important are pre-game routines and preparation? | Cricket News



















In episode one in all our collection, we discover how far match preparation might help you fight the psychological calls for of sport

Cricket is maybe much more of a psychological recreation than a technical one.

It was a aspect that Charles Colvile investigated in depth a few summers in the past in our Mind Games collection as he chatted with Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Stuart Broad and investigated psychological well being in sport and what it means to be mentally powerful.

Over the subsequent 5 days throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, we will probably be republishing every episode of the collection on skysports.com and we start with episode one – The Zone – as we take a look at preparation, pre-recreation routines and coping with huge video games.

Mind Games investigates the psychological aspect of sport

Former England and Leicestershire spinner Jeremy Snape – who’s now a sports activities psychologist – explains how visualisation might help, whereas golfer Justin Rose, boxer Anthony Joshua and former rugby union participant Will Greenwood speak concerning the significance of embracing stress.

We additionally assess what you’ll be able to study from a batsman’s physique language as he emerges from the pavilion and simply how important set off routines might be.

Plus, Charles seems at among the ‘darkish arts’ used to unsettle opponents and learns how some gamers thrive on the readability of a match scenario.