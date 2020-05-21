Mind Games – The Next Frontier: How is mental side of sport changing? | Cricket News



















21:24



Charles Colvile explores what the future keeps in sport and also how modern technology is aiding to form the professional athletes of tomorrow

Cricket is probably a lot more of a mental video game than a technological one.

It was an element that Charles Colvile checked out comprehensive a pair of summertimes back in our Mind Games collection as he talked with Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson and also Stuart Broad and also checked out mental health and wellness in sport and also what it implies to be emotionally challenging.

Mind Games explores the mental side of sport

During Mental Health Awareness Week, we are republishing each episode of the collection on skysports.com and also have actually currently gotten to component 4 – The Next Frontier – as we consider how the mental side of sport is transforming in a period of brand-new modern technology.

Charles explores how the professional athletes of tomorrow are being formed, seeing Queen’s University Belfast to try an online- truth headset that moves budding athletes to leading showing off locations, such as Lord’s.

Marcus Trescothick’s England occupation was reduced by an anxiety- relevant disease

We see how cricketers and also American footballers are chosen on personality and also a capability to assume on the fly, and also if those qualities can be enhanced.

Plus, we listen to how Marcus Trescothick’s tension- relevant disease damaged down the preconception of mental health and wellness, something ex-spouse-Arsenal protector Tony Adams states is currently apparent in football.

We likewise obtain the inside information from Joe Root, Tom Westley and also Jade Dernbach concerning what it resembles to have your video game continuously scrutinised.