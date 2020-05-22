Mind Games – Sir Alastair Cook on when he thought he ‘was gone’ as England player | Cricket News



















14:11



In an unique added episode of mind games, Sir Alastair Cook discloses the minute he thought he was ‘gone’ as an England player

In an unique added episode of mind games, Sir Alastair Cook discloses the minute he thought he was ‘gone’ as an England player

Cricket is probably a lot more of a psychological video game than a technological one.

It was an element that Charles Colvile examined detailed a number of summer seasons back in our Mind Games collection as he talked with the similarity James Anderson, Stuart Broad as well as Darren Gough, examining psychological wellness in sporting activity as well as what it implies to be psychologically hard.

Mind Games explores the psychological side of sporting activity

During Mental Health Awareness Week, we have actually republished each episode of the collection on skysports.com as well as have actually currently gotten to the 5th as well as last component – a scandal sheet with Sir Alastair Cook, England’s all- time leading Test run marker.

Watch in the video clip on top of the web page.

Cook openly discloses the minute he thought he was “gone” as an England player – prior to he racked up a possibly occupation- conserving lot versus Pakistan at The Oval in 2010 – as well as exactly how he never ever quit doubting himself regardless of all he accomplished in the Test field.

Cook relinquished global cricket in 2018

The opener informs Charles exactly how being a choir kid when he was young instilled a self-control as well as capability to carry out under stress that he took right into cricket as well as exactly how he seldom really felt overawed in Test suits.

Cook additionally information the advantages he really felt dealing with a sporting activities psycho therapist, composing points down in advance of a critical video game, tweaking his strategy, as well as preserving a high degree of fitness.

Finally, does Cook consider himself a psychologically- hard cricketer?