Minamino and Elliott impress as Liverpool score seven after Blackpool scare

The Japanese aggressor has actually starred over the previous week as the Reds prepare to protect their Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp is confident Takumi Minamino can bring his pre-season type into the brand-new project after starring for Liverpool in their 7-2 friendly win over Blackpool.

The January finalizing from Salzburg netted in recently’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and was on target once again at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Minamino began simply behind Roberto Firmino in a 4-2-3-1 development and established the Brazilian for Liverpool’s 3rd objective as they recuperated from 2 objectives down.

And Klopp is thankful to see the Japan forward discover his feet at Liverpool ahead of next week’s Premier League opener in your home to Leeds United.

“I hope [he takes confidence from this],” Klopp informed the club’s official website “It’s clear that’s what you constantly wish for.

“It’s essential for Taki and essential for us, however it has to do with completely, so I consider the general efficiency. Individuals then can constantly shine when whatever else works, that’s how it is.

“If you just have these specific looks here and there, it does not truly exercise. So, we need to work to win football video games.

“Who scores then is not too important. But for Taki, of course it was a rather nice seven or eight days – of course.”