Milwaukee’s Lost Mega-Event: ‘It’s the Ghost Convention Now’

MILWAUKEE– In a year of canceled strategies, with trips, graduations and sports seasons overthrown by the coronavirus crisis, the stretch of downtown Milwaukee where Democrats were expected to hold their nominating convention today was peaceful and sparsely occupied– another pointer of a summer season lost.

Instead of countless Democrats preparing to collect at the freshly developed Fiserv Forum, there was simply one street obstructed off this weekend near the smaller sized Wisconsin Center, which will host the last couple of parts of the Democratic National Convention that will still occur in this city. Hotels were closed, dining establishments were empty and the bars of America’s most beer-loving city were strangely barren.

“What convention?” stated Michaela Jaggi, a 21-year-old who went by the Wisconsin Center on Saturday afternoon.

She ultimately kept in mind: Joseph R.Biden Jr was expected to accept the Democratic election for president here today. And the Democratic Party, shamed for not effectively purchasing Wisconsin throughout the 2016 election, was to display its dedication to a necessary Electoral College state.