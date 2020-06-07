Milwaukee Woman Blocks BLM Protesters with Car, Spits on Black Man

A Milwaukee area woman hocked a loogie at a black man who was simply part of a BLM protest … which she allegedly tried blocking off with her car.

The whole thing was captured on video this weekend out in Shorewood, WI — just outside Milwaukee — and you can see this older lady was surrounded by younger people that were there for the protest. Supposedly, she’d blocked their path with her vehicle.

Waiting for the permission to load the Facebook Video.

In the clip, you hear lots of people telling her to go back to her car and to get free from their way, but she refuses … defiantly standing her ground and arguing straight back with the group.

Then, the truly nasty moment … among the youngins approached to shout her down, the woman launched a wad of saliva at the dude. It clearly caught him by surprise and, rightfully, individuals were pissed.

Somehow, cooler heads prevailed … as a number of people stepped in to block her removed from getting tackled, or worse. The protesters showed incredible restraint, specially the young black man who got spit on.



Play video content



Shavonda Sisson / Facebook

BTW, things failed to end here — apparently, the woman called the cops on herself because she was afraid for her safety, and later on they came to her house to find out what happened.