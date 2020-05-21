Milwaukee teen in critical condition after basketball game shooting

MILWAUKEE– A 17- year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in a Milwaukee park over a basketballgame The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stated they are looking for the individual liable.

Police tape borders Dineen Park near AppletonAve and also ViennaAve after a shooting.

The shooting occurred at Dineen Park near Appleton and also Vienna Avenues around 5 p.m.Wednesday The park was open despite Milwaukee County’s health insurance plan in impact. Neighbors states lots of individuals at the courts and also in the park were taking pleasure in the day.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy talks to teenagers playing basketball.

Train Barnett, 17, states he was out having fun basketball with his good friends.

“I heard gunshots and I took off running,” stated Barnett.

Investigators mark proof on the basketball court in Dineen Park.

The teen stated his good friends ran as well.

“I saw TJ, I saw he got hit,” statedBarnett “He got shot in his chest and his stomach.”

Barnett stated his good friends called911 But as they waited on assistance they fretted it had not been coming quick sufficient.

“You could see where he got shot at right in his shirt. The blood was coming through his shirt,” stated Barnett.

Basketball hoop at Dineen Park

They placed their buddy in a cars and truck and also drove him to the health center.

“Our understanding is it was related to the basketball game that was going on,” stated Inspector Daniel Hughes of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnett stated he is wishing his buddy.

“We took him to the hospital, we don’t know yet. We don’t know what’s going on. We hoping he’s good,” stated Barnett.

Deputies claim they are looking for a suspect. They do not have any person in custodianship.

