Milwaukee mom charged in killing of 2-year-old daughter: ‘I accidentally did it’

Another witness stated they saw a black male exit the home after the shooting with a weapon in his waistband, going into a silver, four-door cars and truck.

At the medical facility, Daniels was talked to by cops. That’s where district attorneys stated she used several stories about what occurred leading up to the shooting.

She apparently informed cops her 2 kids– a 3-year-old boy and 2-year-old child– were in her basement house when she went outdoors and heard “three to four gunshots.”

After being faced once again, Daniels declared she was in the basement with the 2 kids and a weapon she owned for security was pushing a table. She stated she averted for 2 minutes, and heard a gunshot. She then looked and saw the 3-year-old sobbing, and the 2-year-old bleeding. According to the problem, she stated, “He didn’t mean to do it”, blaming her 3-year-old boy for the shooting.

Only the 3 of them were in the basement at the time of the event, according to Daniels.

An investigator requested grant browse the home for the weapon. Prosecutors stated Daniels declined and stated the weapon would not lie inside the home.

That’s when Daniels was taken into cops custody for blockage, according to the problem.

A search of the home discovered the following products, according to the problem:

– A black digital scale

– A bundle of presumed drug knotted in a clear baggie on the flooring by a sofa

– Sergeant significant munitions box with 4 unspent cartridges

– Multiple mobile phones

– A black Glock publication (packed with several various brand name 9mm cartridges)

– A plastic baggie including 3 nickel 9mm Luger cartridges

– A tablet bottle including presumed drug

– A fired brass bullet situated in the drywall

During extra questioning on July 22, district attorneys stated Daniels supplied a 3rd account of what occurred the night of the shooting: She declared that a week prior to the shooting, she discovered a weapon at the park and confessed she did not examine the weapon to see if there was a round in the chamber.

On the day of the shooting, Daniels chose that she was going to get rid of the weapon. She stated she put the weapon on the sofa, with the 2-year-old seated on the opposite end. She stated she turned away for a couple of minutes, and heard a gunshot. She then turned and saw the 3-year-old standing by the weapon, and the 2-year-old bleeding. She stated she got the 2-year-old and ran upstairs, according to the problem.

During the interview, district attorneys stated Daniels stayed uncooperative, declining to recognize other people that lived in the upstairs part of the home. Daniels was determined that there were just 3 individuals who lived in the basement.

In a 4th interview, district attorneys stated Daniels confessed that she lied once again to cops.

She confessed that her 3-year-old did not shoot her2-year-old She declared that she was in the basement when an unidentified black male entered into the basement and rested on the sofa. According to the problem, the unidentified black male started cleaning up a weapon. Despite her kids playing in the extremely exact same space while he was cleaning up the weapon– Daniels apparently took no action, declaring that it did not trouble her that an unidentified individual was inside her home, cleaning up a weapon, while her kids were playing in the exact same space.

Five minutes later on, she heard a gunshot, according to the problem.

The unidentified male supposedly left the home and her 2-year-old was laying on the flooring. The problem stated Daniels confessed other individuals existed inside the upper part of the home, however declined to recognize who those individuals were.

Investigators recuperated monitoring video from outdoors of the home throughout the time frame of the shooting, which did disappoint an unidentified black male going into or leaving the constructing around the time of the shooting, the problem stated.

Daniels likewise rejected that her partner and daddy of her kids was at the home at the time.

Prosecutors stated Daniels continued to decline to supply info concerning other male people inside the home, even after being revealed still copies from the monitoring video.

Another interview was carried out on July23 During the interview, investigators stated Daniels offender lied once again regarding how the young child was shot. This time, Daniels narrated about an individual called “Eddie” using all black who shot the2-year-old There is no individual matching that description in the monitoring video, according to cops.

Daniels then broke down and began to weep confessing, “I accidentally did it.”

Prosecutors stated Daniels confessed the weapon was hers and she was experimenting with it in the basement when the weapon went off and her 2-year-old was shot.

