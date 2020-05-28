Milwaukee mom buys first house and saves more than $300 monthly

MILWAUKEE — At 47-years-old, MPS replacement instructor, Latonia Ford, eventually owns her first house, a four-bedroom at Milwaukee.

“You know how you’ve been wanting something for so long, and then when you finally get it, you’re like, this isn’t true, something is going to happen. So like every step, I was nervous,” stated Ford.

That stress is clear, particularly in this contact-free COVID-19 world. Ford needed to tour the house sporting a mask and signed all the paperwork through email.

To get where she is at, she has done the job. She failed credit counselling and paid off a number of her cards. And the outcome was worthwhile.

“As a renter, I was paying $750 for rent. But now, as a homeowner, I’m paying $456,” stated Ford.

“When it came down to closing, I only had to pay $77,” Ford continued.

Ford took advantage of grants and other sources assisting first-time homebuyers. One of those being a loan from WHEDA or Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

“Most times, WHEDA products are much more affordable than our conventional mortgages,” stated WHEDA’s Assistant Deputy Director, May Yer Thao.

For a few, affordability gets more significant throughout a pandemic. Thao states with flat-rate prices and WHEDA’s low-cost funding applications, for many households, purchasing makes sense.

“It really offers homebuyers, especially first-time homebuyers, the opportunity to get into homes sooner and with more affordable long term payments, mortgages,” Thao explained.

Ford herself, was at her house over six months of beginning the entire procedure.

“My friends, they are really inspired by me and it makes me feel good because they’re like “You did it” said Ford.

“When I have old, I’m like I need something I could call my very own and some thing that I can leave for my kids,” she said.

If you’re renting but want to buy, start with credit counseling. You can reach out to the Milwaukee non-profit Acts Housing at 414-933-2215.

Acts Housing offers online homebuyer counseling during COVID-19 and can connect you with a lender. Ask your lender if you qualify for any grants and ask about a loan with WHEDA.

