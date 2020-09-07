Milwaukee Bucks unite without Giannis Antetokounmpo to save season with Game 4 win | NBA News

Led by Khris Middleton’s clutch performance, the Milwaukee Bucks united without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Miami Heat in Game 4 and keep their season alive.

It is time for Antetokounmpo to start thinking about what he needs to do to win a championship.

Based on Sunday night’s performance of so many Milwaukee Bucks not named Antetokoumpo, perhaps the ensemble of Larry O’Brien-trophy-lifting help is right where he needs it. There in the Bucks locker room, picking him up figuratively – after picking him up literally – when he fell to the court early in the second quarter of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series against Miami.

Giannis Antetokounmpo receives treatment after re-injuring his ankle in Game 4 against the Miami Heat



Antetokounmpo aggravated the sprained right ankle first rolled in Game 3 on Friday night, part of the meltdown that dropped them into a 3-0 hole. It was severe enough that the reigning MVP left the game at 10:18 of the second quarter of Game 4 and never returned.

History, according to the NBA, already had the Bucks as dead deer walking, facing the same inevitable elimination that came for the first 139 teams to open a best-of-seven series by losing the first…