Milwaukee Bucks have dominated regular season but still have questions to answer in playoffs, says Mike Tuck | NBA News

The Milwaukee Bucks have proven they are a regular-season juggernaut but they still have questions to answer in the playoffs, says Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck.

When the season was suspended in March, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s development remained on a steady incline and he’d proved, again, that he could possibly get the job done in the regular season. The Bucks were on course for 65+ wins if the regular season was suspended on March 11.

But I also think some pressure was mounting on the team. The next step, for Giannis and the Bucks, is to prove they could now take action all the way through the playoffs when they failed in that regard last season. The season hiatus has definitely thrown a spanner in the works. We don’t know what type of shape the Bucks, or any team, will be in when the season restarts.

















4:50



Take a look at the very best plays from Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks from this season’s NBA



Knowing Giannis and his work ethic, I might say confidently he will return as hungry as ever but one man cannot win you a championship, it takes an entire team. The Bucks first games right back will be very interesting to see. Can they restart at the pace they certainly were going at before the break?

The Bucks certainly are a small-market team and, despite having the huge success they have had over the last few years, that means many people will always overlook them. They have heard doubts from the start of the season after they lost Malcolm Brogdon in the summertime. Some people said they wouldn’t be as good defensively and that they wouldn’t be as organised on offense. I thought that reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season could have been a peak for them.

But here we are in June and Milwaukee have the league’s most useful record (53-12), best defensive rating (101.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) and a league-best net rating (10.7). The roster is different to last season but they have still managed to once again create a very strong team around Giannis.

Khris Middleton has been exceptionally stable through this season, if not building on what that he did this past year. He is just a consistent 20-plus point guy per game (21.1 PPG). Guys like Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo – when he’s got been given a chance, George Hill, the Lopez brothers… there have been opportunities for all of these this season and they have all stepped up when other players have been absent due to injuries.



















0:38



How good has defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo been this season? His astonishing numbers don’t lie



The Bucks front office did a great job. I really like the direction they handle business over there. Their general manager, Jon Horst, is just a younger guy but he’s got a really good head on his shoulders. With the new arena there and the way they carry on to build around Giannis, they have a really good business plan and infrastructure there. The only thing they are missing is the title.

One Bucks game that really stood out to me in 2010 was on February 25, a road game contrary to the Raptors. It was two-thirds of the way in which into the season and Milwaukee came into Toronto on the 2nd night of a back-to-back pair of games. It was initially they had been back in Toronto because the Raptors eradicated them from the 2019 playoffs. That would have been playing on their minds when they walked into the gymnasium but the Bucks ground out a victory, regardless of the team perhaps not shooting effectively.



















2:36



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks’ visit to the Toronto Raptors in Week 19 of the NBA



For me, that was an enormous win. When it gets late in the season, you want to prove your self and beat teams that have beaten you before. The Bucks defense won them that game. They locked down Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka effectively, holding them to a combined 4-of-27 shooting.

That’s finished . with the Bucks. They have a mega-superstar in Giannis who’s so exciting to watch. They play good team basketball plus they are well-coached. But it is the defense that is the most impressive thing, and defense will win you championships.

No one can doubt the Bucks as a regular season team, but the playoffs are a different beast. It takes a different mentality. And there is still a lot of weight on the Bucks if the season restarts. The Bucks have some playoff experience but teams like Toronto and Boston have as much, if not more. Would I right back them to erase last season’s disappointment and reach the Finals this time around? To me, it remains not known. I’ll believe it when I view it.

Can they achieve success in the playoffs with this particular group? If they can’t, it will be Giannis’ 2nd deep playoff run that didn’t result in a championship. I am aware he has expressed the desire to finish his career in Milwaukee, but ring-chasing can become an actual thing. As a player, you understand your shelf-life is limited and you also have to make the most of everything you have.



















5:17



Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer all agreed that the Bucks are getting to struggle to make the NBA Finals



When you have teams like Golden State, Toronto and the Lakers tapping on your own window – and with an enormous contract being offered – it may start to appear very appealing. Giannis will be trying to find that supermax contract in 2021. What would it just take to say I think he’ll definitely stay in Milwaukee? I think they’d have to win the title.

Saying that, right now, I don’t see him leaving just yet. He has spent a large amount of energy building things up in Milwaukee, his brother is on the team and he has started a family in Milwaukee. He has a lot of roots in Milwaukee and seems like a very loyal guy.



















4:44



Ovie Soko and Mo Mooney debate whether Giannis Antetokounmpo should leave the Bucks to pursue greatness



But oahu is the NBA and you also never really know. Look at the last two offseasons and the number of big moves that have been made.

The financial state of the league heading in to next season – the salary cap may drop significantly due to the league’s loss in income due to the coronavirus pandemic – may possibly have an impact. A reduced salary cap would put provide the Bucks an edge over other teams in ultimately re-signing Giannis to a new deal.

