Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 4 against Miami Heat | NBA News

With his group’s season hanging in the balance, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is noted as questionable for Game 4 against the Miami Heat due to the fact that of a sprained right ankle.

The Heat took a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-final series on Friday, with Antetokounmpo rolling his ankle in the 3rd quarter of the 115-100 Game 3 defeat.

No group has actually ever rallied from a 3-0 playoff deficit in NBA history and an injury to the ruling MVP is a hard method to start the climb the mountain.

Antetokounmpo balanced 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds throughout the routine season and 27.6 points and 15.0 rebounds in 8 championship game, assisting the Bucks to a 4 -1 series triumph in the preliminary against the Orlando Magic.