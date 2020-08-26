Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5

Update # 2, 4:55 PM EST: The Magic have actually started to leave the arena and have actually selected not to accept Milwaukee’s surrender, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Update # 1, 4:14 PM EST: The Bucks have actually chosen to boycott Game 5, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The choice is available in the wake of the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake in close-by Kenosha, WI.

The Milwaukee Bucks have actually had severe conversations about boycotting Game 5 of their preliminary series, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The game was set up to tip off at 4:00 PM EST.

The Orlando Magic initially took the court on schedule however have actually considering that left the court too. The officiating team has actually likewise left the flooring.

There has actually been no official declaration from the gamers or group however it’s possible that the gamers’ rejection to take the flooring is connected to demonstrations in Wisconsin in the consequences of the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake.

There’s been interest from some NBA gamers about doing more to enhance the growing social justice motion that has actually intensified throughout the previous months. This might be an extension of that.

We composed the other day about Fred VanVleet’s remarks about the Toronto Raptors possibly boycotting the very first game of their 2nd round series with the Boston Celtics.

