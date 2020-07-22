Milwaukee Brewers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

It begins with Christian Yelich, who is coming off signing a profitable extension and made a case for the National League MVP award last season however an injury obstructed him in the ballot. Yelich won the award throughout the 2018season He is going to be exceptionally crucial for the Brewers this season.

The group included Justin Smoak, Avisail Garcia, and Eric Sogard in the offseason. But lost Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames while doing so. Milwaukee will have the pitchers who assist use opposing lineups down. New additions consist of Brett Anderson, Josh Lindblom, and Eric Lauer.

The Brewers ended up second in the National League Central in 2019 however the department is going to be much more competitive in2020 Through 60 video games last season, Milwaukee was 34-26

2019 surface: second NL Central

2019 record: 89-73

Manager: Craig Counsell

Projected Starters

C: Omar Navaez

1B: Justin Smoak

2B: Keston Hiura

3B: Eric Sogard

SS: Orlando Arcia

OF: Christian Yelich

OF: Lorenzo Cain

OF: Avisail Garcia

DH: Ryan Braun

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Brandon Woodruff

SP: Adrian Houser

SP: Brett Anderson

SP: Josh Lindblom

SP: Eric Lauer

CL: Josh Hader

