Milton non-profit wants to preserve historical buildings

MILTON, Pa.– The district of Milton has numerous historical homes and one non-profit group wants to make certain it remains that method.

Volunteers with “The Improved Milton Experience” are attempting to preserve 2 historical homes, consisting of the Lincoln Street School.

The previous school has actually been around given that the 1890 s and was purchased by ACF Industries in1970 ACF Industries closed in 2015.

“They’re consolidating and selling off their items and property. We’re hoping they may be willing to donate to the community the Lincoln Street School,” George Venios stated.

George Venios is Executive Director of The Improved Milton Experience.

He and the president of the Milton Historical Society just recently met previous plant supervisors at ACF Industries.