Milot Rashica: Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham & Wolves chase forward as Liverpool interest cools | Football News





Liverpool had actually liked Werder Bremen celebrity Milot Rashica

Four Premier League clubs are going after Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica after Liverpool cooled their interest in the Kosovoforward

Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham as well as Wolves are all stated to be crazy about the 23- year-old in advance of the summer season transfer home window.

The Premier League- leaders were additionally admirers of Rashica previously in the year yet they authorized Takumi Minamino – a gamer of comparable account – from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Rashica, that has actually racked up 7 objectives in 20 Bundesliga video games this period, is additionally of interest to leading German clubs Borussia Dortmund as well as RB Leipzig.

He is thought about among Kosovo’s brightest abilities, with 25 caps as well as 4 objectives, as well as bet England in the current European Qualifier in Pristina.

Rashica came with the young people rates at FC Vushtrria prior to signing up with Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands as an 18- year-old.