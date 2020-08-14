Millions in England test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, with the poor and minorities hardest hit

Around 3.4 million individuals in England– 6% of the population– have actually contracted coronavirus, with infection rates two times as high in London, a significant antibody research study discovered.

A mass study of more than 100,000 individuals– which the federal government states is the most significant of its kind in the world– recommended the degree of the break out differed extensively in between various locations and population groups.

In London, 13% of individuals had antibodies while in the South West of England it was less than 3%, according to the research study, launched by the Department of Health and Imperial CollegeLondon People from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups, care employees, and individuals living in bigger homes were amongst the probably to have actually been contaminated.

The research study included 100,000 individuals checking themselves in the house for coronavirus antibodies in between June 20 and July13 The federal government stated there is no firm evidence that antibodies supply resistance.

But the findings are substantial since they are most likely to affect the choices authorities will make about what type of lockdown constraints are required in the future, and which groups are at biggest danger. Boris Johnson’s federal government has actually been assaulted for its handling of the pandemic, which left the U.K. with the greatest death toll in Europe and dealing with the inmost …

