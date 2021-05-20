Millionaires protest outside Jeff Bezos's home to support raising taxes on the rich
Millionaires protest outside Jeff Bezos's home to support raising taxes on the rich

Patriotic Millionaires Chair Morris Pearl joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers, Alexis Christoforous and Sibile Marcellus to discuss why his organization is in favor of the wealthy being taxed at a higher rate.

