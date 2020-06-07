Millet flour puri (flatbreads) with chilli and garlic chutney recipe

My mom was recognized among the many neighborhood – and amongst my pals, who beloved coming to our home and consuming her meals – for her flatbreads. I’ve served them with my chilli and garlic chutney – additionally scrumptious on toast.
Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 20 minutes soaking and 10 minutes resting | Cooking time: 2 minutes
SERVES
Two
INGREDIENTS
For the chutney
- 10 pink Kashmiri chillies (or some other entire dried chillies)
- 10 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp fenugreek seeds
- 1 tsp salt
- Juice of ½ lemon
- four tsp sunflower oil
For the puri
- 150g millet flour, plus further for dusting
- 1 tsp pink chilli powder
- 1 tsp nigella seeds
- 1 tsp floor cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- 10g contemporary coriander, chopped
- four tsp oil, plus further for deep frying
- Approx 100ml lukewarm water
METHOD
- To make the chutney, soak the chillies in scorching water for round 15-20 minutes till delicate. Drain.
- Add the chillies to a meals processor with the remainder of the substances alongside with 20ml water (or use a hand blender) and mix the combination to a paste. The chutney might be saved in a clear, hermetic jar for every week or extra within the fridge.
- In a bowl, mix the flour with the spices, salt, contemporary coriander and oil, mixing collectively effectively.
- Slowly and progressively pour within the water, whereas kneading the combination to a agency dough (you could want a little bit roughly, relying on the grind of the flour). Cover the bowl with a clear tea towel, and go away to relaxation for 10 minutes.
- Once rested, divide the dough into balls smaller than a golf ball (the precise dimension will rely upon how large you need the flatbreads to be). Roll the balls out into skinny circles on a floured floor. The millet dough might be crumbly, so remember to have further flour handy, and roll gently.
- Heat the oil in a deep pan or wok on a medium warmth. Once the oil is scorching, gently drop within the puri and cook dinner on either side for one or two minutes, till crispy. Remove from the oil with tongs, and drain on a plate lined with kitchen paper. Repeat till all are cooked.
- Serve scorching, with the chilli and garlic chutney.