My mom was recognized among the many neighborhood – and amongst my pals, who beloved coming to our home and consuming her meals – for her flatbreads. I’ve served them with my chilli and garlic chutney – additionally scrumptious on toast.

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 20 minutes soaking and 10 minutes resting | Cooking time: 2 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

For the chutney

10 pink Kashmiri chillies (or some other entire dried chillies)

10 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp salt

Juice of ½ lemon

four tsp sunflower oil

For the puri

150g millet flour, plus further for dusting

1 tsp pink chilli powder

1 tsp nigella seeds

1 tsp floor cumin

1 tsp salt

10g contemporary coriander, chopped

four tsp oil, plus further for deep frying

Approx 100ml lukewarm water

METHOD