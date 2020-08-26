Miller “panicked” when Oliveira passed at last turn

The Pramac rider led the early laps of the Styrian GP prior to the warning, and headed the pack for the very first 6 laps of the reboot.

Having been passed by KTM’s Pol Espargaro on lap 7, Miller retook the lead on the last trip and taken part in a thrilling tussle for the win through the last 2 corners.

Coming up the within Espargaro at the last turn, both ran broad and enabled Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira to come through to declare his first MotoGP win.

“We just tried to reset, refocus [for the] sprint race,” Miller stated. Kind of advised me of the old days in Australian champion.

“12 laps went real quick, great little fight there at the end. I wasn’t expecting Oliveira to come through, I thought it was between Pol and I, and if it was I’d got him.

“I did what I needed to do, and then I just came out and I looked at Pol and then I heard [makes engine noise] up the inside. It was Oliveira. I said, ‘where did he come from?’

“I was honestly panicking then because I thought there was going to be a line of them [coming through].”