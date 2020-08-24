Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”

The KTM rider led from lap 7 to the last trip, however an excessively protective line at Turn 3 permitted Pramac’s Miller to surpass him on the face the corner.

Espargaro scythed up the within Miller at the penultimate corner, with the latter trying a go up the within into the last turn– though both wound up going large and enabling Tech 3’s Oliveira to slip through to declare a shock maiden win.

Commenting on his race, Espargaro states he was pushed into protecting tough on the last lap owing to the Ducati’s strength in braking and on velocity.

“When I crossed the line, I saw on my pit board ‘plus zero’, so I didn’t know how much distance I had to Jack,” Espargaro stated.

“I just needed to block the inside of that corner. Maybe I block a little bit too much, that’s true. But I needed to do it, especially with the Ducati, because they brake hard and they accelerate very hard.

“So, I needed to be very slow in the middle and then use the body to put the front down.

“But then it was a matter of who wanted to win harder. For sure too much because at the end we didn’t take the victory, we gave it to Miguel.

“But in the end what matters is that we had a nice fight, clean one till the last corner. We enjoyed it.”

Expanding on his last-corner fight with …