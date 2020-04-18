Milk thrown down the drain while millions go hungry: Lockdown puts increasing strain in Britain’s food system

From a mosque in Banbury, taxi drivers disregarded of labor throughout the lockdown are selecting up an uncommon fare: lots of of doughballs and garlic dip that had been destined for native pizza eating places and at the moment are being diverted to individuals’s properties.

Yasmin Kaduji, who runs Banbury Community Fridge is considered one of hundreds of individuals working extra time throughout the UK to get meals to 3 million individuals considered going hungry resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, at the identical time British farmers are warning they’ve been compelled to throw millions of gallons of milk down the drain as a result of it now not has a purchaser, cheesemakers are binning artisan cheese and meat processors have an overabundance of sirloin, rib-eye steaks and prime roasting joints. Supply and demand are severely misaligned.





While grocery store shares have returned nearer to regular after being plundered final month, extra deep-rooted issues lay forward for Britain’s food provides that are set to return beneath increasing strain as lockdown is prolonged for at the very least one other three weeks and will go on for for much longer.

The drawback shouldn’t be that there’s not sufficient food however that the well-established routes that provide it have been upended so abruptly.

When we noticed empty cabinets final month, the major trigger was not thoughtless stockpilers, as some authorities ministers claimed, however the truth {that a} huge a part of the food trade had been shut down in a single day with no plan in place for the way lots of of millions of meals could be redirected.

In regular occasions, 35 per cent of the food we eat – round 70 million meals day-after-day – is ready outdoors our properties, by eating places and caterers, in cafes and faculty canteens.

Because eating places’ wants are very completely different to these of individuals cooking at dwelling, billions of kilos of produce was instantly left with no purchaser. The doughballs could have discovered a grateful dwelling however way more has gone to waste.

The efforts of Banbury’s taxi drivers together with food waste organisations like FareShare have made a huge effect, and supermarkets have put cash behind the trigger, however redistributing a 3rd of Britain’s food is an inconceivable process with out full nationwide co-ordination. For farmers, who can’t rapidly change the crops they develop or the animals they rear to go well with the new actuality, the issues are are increase.

The authorities has vandalised the food companies trade, which a 3rd of British food goes by Professor Tim Lang



Tim Lang, professor of food coverage, at London’s City University, argues that the coronavirus pandemic has uncovered the fragility of our food system; a system which stretches out over, hundreds of miles, dozens of nations, and is reliant on migrant labour and air freight. That system has been reshaped, in line with Professor Lang’s evaluation, largely to go well with the pursuits of 9 firms which promote 90 per cent of the food we purchase.

Supermarkets have been happy to rely on sprawling supply chains that are left exposed during a crisis, as long as the price is right and the product sells. This, along with a “dangerously complacent” government, has left the UK vulnerable in the current situation, Professor Lang argues.

He believes the government has failed to prepare for disruption to food supplies. For years he has called for a national food plan that would build a system resilient to shocks and which is focused on public health, rather than simply profit.

“The government has vandalised the food services industry, which a third of British food goes through,” he says. “That’s destroyed skills, capabilities, resources, facilities and catering’s very diverse supply lines. They’ve concentrated all food access through nine retailers, basically.”

Coronavirus has really highlighted the vulnerability of our current food system and that’s only going to get worse Ashley Wheeler, Trill Farm Garden



Those retailers in turn are reliant on supplies which are under pressure. As a nation, we import half of our food from abroad and, according to some analysts, the true figure could be as high as 80 per cent.

Research by HSBC has pointed out that food processed in Britain, like tea, is often classified in the figures as British even if it’s grown thousands of miles away in much warmer climes.

Advocates of the current supermarket-dominated system argue that the prioritisation of price and cosmetic appearance of food is what consumers want. We vote with our wallets, after all.

But while market forces are important for signalling what we want and getting it to where we want it, they have left us ill-prepared for a crisis.

They have left us vulnerable at a tricky time of year, known as “the Hungry Gap” which stretches from the end of the winter season and the start of the summer in late May or sometimes even early June.

Historically, it is the leanest part of the year for Britons, when the carrots, onions, potatoes and swede stored through the winter have run out but asparagus – the first sign of summer, in vegetable terms at least – has not yet fully grown. For several decades now, it is the period when we are most reliant on imported food.

This year that reliance is being put to the test as the countries we source much of our food from, notably Spain and Italy, experience their own problems getting enough labour onto farms and seeds in the ground.

We changed our crop plan within a week Ashley Wheeler, Trill Farm Garden



Many small British farmers are stepping up to the challenge of constrained supplies, quickly diverting food that was destined for restaurants and delivering it directly to people’s homes. Yet they feel they are being given no support from the government, despite their crucial role in our food system.

Ashley Wheeler and his wife Kate have run Trill Farm Garden, a 2-acre market garden in Devon, for the past 10 years. Like many farms of its size, Trill sells vegetables – primarily salad leaves – directly to local restaurants. The government closed down its customer base without warning but has not helped them with the upheaval, but they have taken the initiative.

“We changed our whole crop plan within a week,” says Wheeler. Some of the salad leaves were out, while leafy greens like kale and chard were in.

With a couple of phone calls he was able to sell the salad he no longer had a buyer for to another small grower in Sussex who was delivering it straight to people’s homes.

He ordered vegetables like carrots and potatoes from other farms, bought a van and borrowed some cold storage from a friend. Within days, Trill Farm set up a vegetable box delivery service.

35% Amount of food that was prepared outside of households before social distancing measures were enforced

“There are a lot of small farms that have got the produce and can deliver it to people, whereas there have been waits of three weeks for some supermarkets.

“Coronavirus has really highlighted the vulnerability of our current food system and that’s only going to get worse,” says Wheeler, who points to delays planting crops in Southern Europe that could lead to problems in a few months.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation forecasts that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause shortages of some crops this year. In that scenario, producer countries are likely to prioritise their home markets over exports, increasing the onus on British producers to supply this country’s needs.

Many small farmers do not have the cash, particularly at this time of year, to invest in making the required changes, meaning a crucial resource risks being underutilised. It is a period when farmers are at their most stretched financially (because they have little to sell) and in terms of workload (because they have lots to plant).

“It’s a crazy time for us to set up a business, which is what we’re effectively doing,” says Wheeler whose nine-year-old son has even been enlisted to help out with the family firm, specialising in jobs like inputting postcodes on the satnav for deliveries.

“There’s now a massive demand for local produce but we have friends who are worried about making the change [to direct deliveries].

“It requires quite a lot of investment in having the space to pack everything, the IT to manage all your customers as well as transport and cold storage.”

The Landworkers’ Alliance, which represents smallholders in the UK, is urging the government to give farmers grants of up to £10,000, similar to those recently made available for hospitality and leisure businesses.

They argue that they have shown they can adapt rapidly to local needs in a way that supermarkets are unable to do.

“All it takes is a really small support package and it will have a massive impact on the country’s food security,” says Wheeler. “It’s not a big ask.”

But, as with much of the economic response to coronavirus, it must happen urgently to prevent lasting damage. Farmers need to know now whether to adapt their crops for delivering to our homes, or to stick with their original plans. With each week that goes by the dates for sowing many crops are edging away. By June, it will be too late.

For Trill Farm the shift in focus is likely to extend beyond the crisis, and Wheeler wants other market gardens to have the same opportunity.

“We’re getting some amazing emails from our new customers. People who’ve been unable to go out for food and were really worried, one woman whose husband had cancer. Us delivering to their door is a massive thing for those people.

“People become loyal to local food producers. A relationship builds up that you don’t get with Tesco. Now that we’re doing it we want to carry on. It feels like an important thing to do.”

Other parts of Britain’s food supply network are under even more imminent threat. Last week, dairy farmers demanded intervention from the government after demand slumped and key purchasers slashed their orders, forcing millions of gallons of milk to be thrown down the drain.

Restaurants were no longer buying and supermarkets have not picked up the slack. Many dairy farmers are at risk of going out of business soon, unless a balance can be struck with buyers.

Next in line to experience big problems are meat producers. As the nation stocked up in supermarkets for an extended period indoors, demand for mince shot up. At the same time, high-end eateries were no longer purchasing prime cuts for steaks and roast dinners.

This presents a big problem for beef and lamb farmers because it destroys what’s known in the trade as “carcase balance” – the need to sell an equal amount of each part of the animal at the best price. Most farmers already operate on tight margins leaving little room for manoeuvre and putting them under “extreme” pressure, according to the National Farmers’ Union.

Meat processors now have a rapidly increasing pile of thousands of rib-eye steaks, fillets and silverside roasting joints. The industry has issued an impassioned plea for supermarkets to buy more of these cuts and promote them in store to help out.

“Put simply, we cannot sustain a stable supply of one half of each animal,” the National Farmers Union said last week.

“We think the whole chain has a renewed moral responsibility to make sure we market and value our product responsibly to avoid disruption to the consumer and of course to the farmers’ ability to maintain supply.

Supermarkets are the only route to market for the vast majority of farmers, and consumers rely on supermarkets to access nearly all of farmers’ produce, the NFU said. “This moral responsibility cannot be avoided and nor will it be forgotten.”

For Professor Lang the dire situation makes it all the more urgent to overhaul Britain’s food system, as he has been calling for. He wants sustainability, public health and resilience to be at the heart of a national food policy, not just profits for private enterprises.

“Where is the food plan, prime minister?” is a question he has asked successive UK governments for many years. The Covid-19 crisis may mean he will now, finally, receive a proper answer.