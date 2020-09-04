Military veterans scorn Trump for calling fallen soldiers ‘losers,’ as described in the Atlantic story

“I recommend all veterans to use their Military pics as a profile pic,” Weissman wrote on Twitter on Thursday night, “to let Trump understand the number of individuals he has actually angered.”

Weissman’s online call to arms highlighted the profusion of anger that emerged from military veterans and their households overnight versus Trump, following a bombshell article in the Atlantic that Trump and numerous leading assistants have actually emphatically rejected.

In a video on Twitter, the retiredMaj Gen. Paul Eaton, who has actually spoken up versus Trump in the past, described how his dad had actually been shot down while providing air assistance to soldiers on the ground in Vietnam.

“I am stunned that anybody in the United States military would consider you anything but a loser or a sucker,” Eaton stated, advising audiences to vote versusTrump in November “You’re no patriot.”

The president– who got a medical deferment from Vietnam– likewise consistently questioned why anybody would sign up with the militaries, consisting of one time to his then-Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, per the Atlantic.

“I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” he asked on Memorial Day 2017, standing next to the tomb of Kelly’s boy, who was eliminated in Afghanistan at age 29, the Atlantic reported.