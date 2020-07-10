Military veteran says he flies Nazi swastika on his car to protest against BLM and gay people

A Californian military veteran identified with PTSD has mentioned he flies a Nazi swastika flag on his SUV to exhibit his disdain for the Black Lives Matter motion and gay people.

Jesus Seineke, who served within the Army Infantry, shows the racist image within the again window of his SUV when he goes out for a drive in San Diego.

Seineke, a neighborhood service employee, instructed his native tv information channel: ‘I’m in complete opposition of Black Lives Matter or supporting something to do with gays.’

Jesus Seineke with his son, pictured earlier this yr. Seineke is driving his car with a swastika flag in what he describes as a protest against Black Lives Matter and ‘gays’

Seineke’s purple SUV with the swastika flag flying out the again of the car, in California

Seineke was within the Iraqi metropolis of Mosul in August 2004 when his Stryker car was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade throughout an ambush.

He told PBS that he suffered from again accidents, whereas the soldier sitting subsequent to him was shot within the face.

Around 11 hours later, Seineke fired at a rapidly-approaching car, solely to discover it contained an previous man, a younger girl and two younger youngsters.

During a gunfight, he suffered a traumatic mind harm, he told ABC in 2013.

On his return to the U.S. he was identified with PTSD, and misplaced custody of his youngsters.

Seineke tried suicide, however turned his life round and received again custody. He additionally now has a daughter.

Seineke fought in Iraq in 2004, participating in intense fight that left him with PTSD

Seineke talking to NBC’s native affiliate about his flag on the SUV round city

But his provocative flag resulted in a confrontation on June 28, when a person and a girl attacked him and the flag in a Rite Aid parking zone.

Seineke instructed NBC7: ‘They mentioned “F*** your Nazi shit.”‘

Seineke’s neighbor in Alpine, San Diego County, Jerry Bulinski, was amongst these appalled by Seineke’s show.

‘It simply represents the improper beliefs,’ he mentioned.

‘It’s a horrible a part of historical past and it shouldn’t be celebrated.’

Another neighbor, Nycki Koch, instructed the TV station it was deeply disturbing.

‘Sometimes once I see it I feel, ‘Oh my God, what is occurring right here,’ she mentioned.

Seineke claims to hold the swastika out of sight when he is at residence to keep away from angering his neighbors.

Locals in San Diego declare to have seen a person waving a Nazi flag whereas standing on the hood of his SUV two days earlier than Heineke was attacked within the parking zone.

It is unclear whether or not that man was Heineke, as he was gone by the point deputies from San Diego County Sheriff’s Office arrived.