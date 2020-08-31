Military responsible for life of Mahmoud Ezzat, movement stronger than security strikes – Middle East Monitor

The basic workplace of the Muslim Brotherhood revealed that the military authorities bear duty for the life of the group’s acting leader, Mahmoud Ezzat, worrying that the group is still stronger than the security strikes.

This can be found in a declaration released by the basic workplace, which thinks about Ezzat to be the acting guide, and not the chargé d’affaires of the basic guide, since of a difference within the group’s workplace over its management.

The communiqué states that the arrest of Ezzat after: “Seven years of prosecution on false political charges is a new violation of the rights of a leader and an outstanding figure in the national and Islamic struggle who has given a lot to this country.”

The declaration called for an examination of Ezzat by the district attorney’s workplace, holding the Egyptian military routine to be completely responsible for his life.

It likewise worried that any treatment targeted at apprehending him without the approval of the general public district attorney’s workplace, and abusing him in light of persistent diseases, represents an effort of murder and an infraction of the law.

The declaration of the basic workplace showed that the news of Ezzat’s arrest is now targeted at triggering a crisis amongst the members of the …