Military puts police units on alert for possible deployment to Minnesota for protests

A separate official instructed CNN any units from Fort Drum could be drawn from the 10th Mountain Division.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley “have personally spoken with Governor Walz twice in the last 24-hours and expressed the department’s readiness to provide support to local and state authorities as requested,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman mentioned in a press release Saturday.

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed that it will be deploying 1,000 extra personnel Saturday, including to the 700 citizen-soldiers and airmen who had been on obligation Friday evening.

Hoffman mentioned “at this time there is no request by the Governor of Minnesota for Title 10 forces to support the Minnesota National Guard or state law enforcement.”

“As a prudent planning measure, the department has directed U.S. Northern Command to increase the alert status of several units should they be requested by the Governor to support Minnesota authorities. These are units that normally maintain a 48-hour recall to support state civil authorities for several contingencies (like natural disasters) and are now on 4-hour status,” he added.

During a information convention Saturday in Minneapolis, Walz instructed reporters he spoke with Esper and Milley about the potential for deploying navy police to areas the place protests are taking place.

Walz additionally mentioned that he “understand(s) very clearly the militarization of a civilian population is a deep concern,” suggesting that he desires to keep away from any invocation of the Insurrection Act, which permits the President to deploy federal forces.

“I think it’s really important again for folks to think about the uniqueness of our nation, of protecting civil liberties, is to make sure that civilians control the military and — especially inside the United States — is carried out by civilians, by citizen-soldiers, by National Guard,” Walz mentioned.

“That’s why we’re accessing and they’re helping us access all these assets through the National Guard and our surrounding states,” he added.

“They’re not talking about mobilizing the entire United States Army,” Walz mentioned, including that the variety of troops would possible be round a number of hundred.

He additionally made the case that it will be “easier” and “quicker” to rely on state companions, moderately than federal troops.

The possible activation of navy units was first reported by the Associated Press.

Military police may almost definitely be used for crowd management, however beneath federal regulation wouldn’t interact in any regulation enforcement or deadly exercise apart from self-defense.

A protection official emphasised to CNN “unequivocally” that President Donald Trump “did not direct” choices for invoking the Insurrection Act, which may pave the best way for sending troops even when a governor doesn’t ask for them.