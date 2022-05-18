It was recently reported that Garik Galeyan, the father of Mkhitar Galeyan, who died in the 44-day war, had been arrested.

Mkhitar Galeyan’s mother, Astghik Galeyan, told 168.am. “They came from the military police at 7:45 in the morning. They left very quietly, without using brute force. At the moment, they are in the Military Police on Isakov Avenue. “

Astghik Galeyan is not yet informed on what grounds her husband was detained.

According to our information, Garik Galeyan has health problems. is standardized.