Military March to take in 2000 Guineas before Derby | Racing News

Saeed bin Suroor studies Military March on the right track to sort out the Qipco 2000 Guineas before a crack on the Investec Derby.

No racing has taken place in Britain since March 17, however plans are in place for a June 1 restart topic to Government approval – with the 2000 and 1000 Guineas to be held over the opening weekend at Newmarket, on June 6 and seven respectively.

A son of New Approach, Military March was unbeaten in two begins as a juvenile, culminating in a half-length success over Al Suhail in the Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile in October, with the pair effectively away from helpful yardstick Ropey Guest.

Bin Suroor mentioned: “We’ve waited for a very long time (to restart), from what I’ve seen in France this week it has been actually organised, the jockeys put on masks and it has been excellent.

“My horses are prepared to go, they’ve been for a very long time, however as a result of the programme hasn’t been actually clear we do not like to push them, as a result of nothing was clear.

“If racing begins on June 1 it’s a clear reply to put together every little thing and we now have sufficient time. Our horses will not be far-off, they’re virtually prepared to go and Military March is doing rather well.

“He’s in good kind and dealing effectively. Physically he appears to be like higher than final 12 months. That’s the explanation he solely raced twice and had a spot between races, he was on the weak facet. But now he’s bodily actually good and has finished effectively.

“His form is good and looking at him, from the horses we have had in the past, he’s a solid horse. He’s big and strong and everything has gone right so far – I’m really happy with him and we’re looking forward to running in the Guineas to start.”

The plan following the Guineas for Military March would be the Investec Derby, which is that this 12 months due to be run on July 4.

Bin Suroor mentioned: “The Guineas will take him to the Derby. That was the plan final 12 months, the coronavirus has modified issues with the programme, however we nonetheless hope to run him in the Guineas and the Derby.

“That (time between between Guineas and Derby) is a good time.”

Plans for potential Bin Suroor 1000 Guineas contenders are much less clear-cut.

He mentioned: “Dubai Love could be one, I’m not sure at the moment. I want to see. Final Song is another one.”