Military March ruled out of Derby | Racing News

Military March has been ruled out of subsequent week’s Investec Derby after struggling a setback.

The son of New Approach, skilled by Saeed bin Suroor, was a number one fancy for the premier Classic at Epsom on July four after ending fourth within the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his seasonal debut.

Bin Suroor mentioned: “He’ll be again by the top of the season, however his setback means no Derby.

“He’s a pleasant horse, we like him and he was doing very well so it is actually unlucky. He’ll have a break now, however he ought to be again in October and we’ll sit up for that.

“It’s unhappy that he is not working. He ran race within the Guineas and the Derby regarded the right race for him, we have all the time felt he was a mile-and-a-quarter or mile-and-a-half horse, however he is nonetheless one to sit up for sooner or later.

“It’s not severe, however he simply wants time.

“He would have been my best chance in the Derby for a long time.”

Owned by Godolphin, Military March was third favorite at round 11-2 behind English King and Kameko.