Military helicopter shot at over Virginia, injuring a crew member

The UH-1N was flying 10 miles northwest of Manassas on a regular training objective at an elevation of 1,00 0 feet when the occurrence happened. It landed securely at Manassas Regional Airport west of Washington, DC, and the pilot was required to health center where they were dealt with and launched, the authorities stated.

The occurrence is now under FBI and Air Force examination to figure out if the helicopter was intentionally shot at or if somebody was arbitrarily shooting into the air. The airplane will be carefully checked for other damage, the authorities included.

The airport operations officer Richard Allabaugh reported its air traffic control service tower was informed of an “an onboard emergency on a military helicopter that was inbound.”

Paramedics were contacted us to the airport.

The United States Air Force 316 th wing just verified an event happened which the helicopter made an emergency situation landing onMonday . “A UH-1N Huey helicopter assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews conducted an emergency landing at 12:43 pm on August 10th in Manassas, Va during a routine training mission,” the declaration checked out. “The Office of Special Investigations is fully engaged with our FBI colleagues on this incident. OSI take threats to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at this time,” it included. McClatchy was first to report the shooting. “On Monday, August 10, at around 12: 00 p.m., the FBI Washington Field …

