Military helicopter crash-lands in Russia, kills 4 on board – Panorama

A Russian military helicopter collision- landed on a landing field Tuesday in the much eastern area of Chukotka, eliminating 4 individuals, AP reported, mentioning the military.

The collision including a Mi -8 helicopter might have been triggered by a technological breakdown, the Defense Ministry claimed. Three staff participants and also a service technician on board passed away in the collision, according to the guv of Chukotka, Roman Kopin.

It’s the 2nd deadly occurrence with a military Mi -8 helicopter in a week. On May 19, one more Mi -8 collision- landed near the community of Klin, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Moscow, eliminating all 3 staff participants.

Officials claimed as collision was most likely triggered by a technological breakdown.

The Mi -8 is a multi-purpose, moderate double- generator helicopter, initially created in the Soviet Union and also currently created byRussia It is among one of the most usual helicopters in the Russian militaries.