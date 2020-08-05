Military finds amphibious vehicle that sank in a training incident that killed 8 Marines and a sailor

The AAV was discovered Monday off San Clemente Island, the first Marine Expeditionary Force tweetedTuesday Human stays on board were determined utilizing from another location run video systems, according to the tweet.

“The Navy has expedited the movement of assets to recover the remains of the Marines and Sailor, and raise the AAV,” the Marine Expeditionary Force stated.

The AAV weighs 26 loads and is thought to have actually sunk to the ocean flooring.

Sixteen servicemen were on board the AAV for shore-to-shore operations Thursday when team members reported they had actually handled water, the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit stated Sunday in a press release.

Five were saved and taken aboard the USS Somerset , while a minimum of one passed away and 8 others were presumed dead, the release stated. Those saved were using regular fight equipment consisting of body armor and an inflatable vest. Some were discovered drifting,Gen David Berger, commandant of the United States Marine Corps, stated. LanceCpl Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, was noticable dead at the scene prior to being taken by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in SanDiego He was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, according to Sunday’s release. The 8 others presumed dead were determined Sunday: •Pfc Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California • LanceCpl Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California •Pfc Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman • United States Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of …

