Military families reflect on Memorial Day after being quarantined on base | News

BOSSIER CITY, La – Military families are taking time to reflect in the course of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Due to the pandemic, a lot of them had been quarantined for weeks on Barksdale Air Force Base.

Brandi Williamson is the spouse of Senior Master Sergeant Bryan Williamson, who’s presently stationed at Barksdale AFB.

She says she honors those that paid the final word sacrifice whereas serving our nation.

“Just being able to take some of the freedoms that our military members died for,” Williamson stated. “And not take those for granted anymore. Because now, we’re just starting to get some of those back.”

Williamson says her household will return to church on Sunday for the primary time because the pandemic. And she appreciates the liberty to be round her church household as soon as once more.