Military conflicts in neighboring states ‘offer no advantages to Russia’ – expert – Armenian News

No military conflict in the neighboring states or close to its own borders is of any interest or advantage to Russia, according Denis Fomin-Nilov, a Moscow-based historian and the rector of the Russian State Academy of Humanitarian Sciences.

In an interview with Tert.am, the expert addressed the recently reported skirmishes along Armenia’s state border with Azerbaijan and the consequent tensions, citing also Russia’s economic, cultural and historic ties with regional partners.

“The citizens of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the political elites should have long developed the understanding that 19th century ideas are no longer actual in the 21st century. Land and territories do not matter at all; what matters are people and the human capital,” he said.

“Violence, which has no place in interpersonal relations, should be likewise ruled out from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process,” the historian added.

“In any case, there will be no victories in a war … everybody will be defeated,” Fomin-Nilov said, stressing the importance of a sober judgement and ‘cool-hearted policies’.

He also emphasized the need of Nagorno-Karabakh’s engagement in the peace settlement talks as a necessary condition to outlining all the pros and cons and developing an objective understanding of the reality for arriving at “mutually advantageous solutions”.