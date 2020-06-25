(CNN) — You’ll remember the Boston Tea Party of 1773, when American revolutionaries famously trolled the British by throwing chests of tea in to Boston Harbor.

A new spat on the correct method to brew a “cuppa” has boiled over into a similar international incident, with both UK and US ambassadors sticking their spoon in.

It all began in early May when an American TikTok user named Michelle, from North Carolina, sparked howls of rage across social media marketing platforms with her controversial guide to making “hot tea.”

It involved a microwave and an unholy mix of milk, powdered lemonade, cinnamon, the soft drink Tang, industrial levels of sugar, and something innocent teabag, which surely deserved better things in life.

It was all a bit too much for British users, who take great pride in their homespun national drink, with its leaves imported primarily from Kenya, India and Malawi. The twin themes in the furious outpouring of comments were “war crime” and “diabetes.”

Undeterred, Michelle followed up with helpful tips to “British tea,” involving less physical intimacy between teabag and water than between your stiff-lipped couple in “ Brief Encounter .”

It was with her video this week on British eggs , using canned whipped cream, that Michelle — who lives in the UK and is presumably familiar with local mores — confirmed suspicions that she actually is indeed greatly in on the joke.

The fifth columnist of TikTok has amassed significantly more than five million Likes on her behalf efforts, but she has also incited righteous anger in a nation close to boiling point, sufficient reason for a lot of time on its hands.

So Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States in Washington, called in the military.

Yes, that is correct, on a video posted Monday she got the boys from the British Army, Navy and Air Force to show how to prepare tea in a manner both patriotic and pukka. There was a nod to how to conduct high tea at thin air.

Pierce had got the armed forces behind her, nevertheless when Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom got involved on Wednesday, he made like Dirty Harry and went in solo.

His strategy was a smart one. He went after Britain’s weakness: coffee. With the united kingdom famously weak at continental-style caffeine consumption, how could he possibly go wrong?

The problem with this Clint Eastwood of cappuccinos is he makes what appears to be a totally terrible walk.

He commits the cardinal sin of using instant coffee, raising the hackles of any connoisseur faster than warm water dissolves a freeze-dried granule.

As people around the world have now been upping their gourmet antics during lockdown, with their sourdough starters and their AeroPress cold brews, there can be only one message for Johnson. Do better.

There have no been no video responses yet from Raffaele Trombetta, Ambassador of Italy to the united kingdom since 2018, and Armando Varricchio, Ambassador of Italy to the usa for days gone by four years.

Nor have there been comments on TikTok tea from Liu Xiaoming, China’s Ambassador to the united kingdom, or Josephat Karanja and Gaitri I. Kumar, respectively Kenya and India’s High Commissioners to the UK.

Is enough time for silence over?