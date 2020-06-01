‘Military base near Algeria border to house soldiers’, says Morocco army – Middle East Monitor

The Moroccan army confirmed that the navy base beneath development near the Algerian border isn’t designated for navy functions, however it’s reasonably meant to “house soldiers”.

This comes after Moroccan media reported final week that Prime Minister Saadeddine El-Othmani issued a decree to allocate 23 hectares of land within the Jaradah space to construct a navy base for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

The army stated in a press release: “The construction of a new base comes within the framework of the project to transfer barracks out of cities,” explaining that the navy services might be constructed within the Jaradah area, 38 kilometres away from the Algerian borders, and “will be dedicated to harbouring soldiers, having no practical goal.”

Moroccan information web site Le Collimateur reported earlier that the brand new navy base “is part of major efforts made by Morocco since 2014 to tighten security precautions in its land borders with Algeria, adding that “a wall 150 kilometres in length has already been built on the border between Saidia and Jaradah.”

This comes amidst elevated tensions between the neighbours because of the Western Sahara area which Algeria not too long ago described as “occupied” angering Rabat.

READ: Morocco group condemns establishments selling creative, cinematic ties with Israel